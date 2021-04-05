PennFuture, a Harrisburg-based nonprofit advocacy organization, found that Pennsylvania provided $3.8 billion in fossil fuel subsidies in 2019 by disabling standard tools for collecting tax revenues, allowing the industry to extract public resources at little to no charge and awarding industry grants and tax credits. In the same period, the industry imposed $11.1 billion worth of costs on the state and us.

An Associated Press article in the Feb. 19 LNP | LancasterOnline (“UN: Urgent change needed for climate”) summarized a United Nations call for changing what governments tax; how nations value economic output; how power is generated; the way people get around, fish and farm; and what people eat.

The Earth is on its way to add 3.5 degrees of warming. About 9 million people die each year from pollution. Between 1 million and 8 million species of plants and animals are threatened with extinction. Up to 400 million tons of heavy metals and other industrial waste are dumped into waters every year. More than 3 billion people are affected by land degradation, and only 15% of the wetlands of the world remain intact. About 60% of fish stocks are fished at maximum levels. There are more than 400 oxygen-depleted “dead zones,” and marine plastics pollution has increased tenfold since 1980.

If we care about the Earth for our children and nature, we must stop subsidizing fossil fuels and help renewable energy more than we have helped fossil fuels.

Ask state legislators to vote no on state House Bill 637 and state Senate Bill 119, which are opposed to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township