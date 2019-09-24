The Aug. 12 letter “A public health emergency” focuses on the serious and worsening health problems caused by increasing carbon pollution and climate change that have prompted a call to action from 74 organizations representing doctors, nurses, health systems, public health professionals like the American Lung Association and the American College of Physicians. They say: “Health risks in the future are dire without urgent action to fight climate change.”
One such health problem, asthma, has skyrocketed in the U.S. since the 1980s, primarily because of a dramatic increase in carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 25 million Americans now suffer from asthma, including more than 1 in 11 children.
Lancaster County has “some of the most unhealthful air in the country,” (“Breathing uneasy,” April 24 LNP article) with “soot” a major factor. Lancaster ranks between eighth and 15th among U.S. cities with the worst air pollution.
Asthma currently costs $3,300 per person in annual medical expenses (Stanford). Carbon-caused illnesses now cost Americans well over $800 billion every year (Forbes).
Nationally, carbon pollution kills over 200,000 Americans every year, with carbon pollution from road transportation causing the most deaths, followed by pollution from power plants (MIT). Worldwide, this same kind of pollution causes the deaths of 9 million every year (Lancet). We must start to act on this problem now!
Jim Sandoe
Ephrata