Two Republicans and two Democrats recently introduced a bipartisan U.S. Senate bill called the Growing Climate Solutions Act. It is aimed, according to a news release, at breaking down “barriers for farmers and foresters interested in participating in carbon markets so they can be rewarded for climate-smart practices.”

Farmers have the potential to play a major role in lessening climate change. They also represent the backbone of America’s food supply. They have suffered as COVID-19 has upended their efforts to get food to our tables.

This bill will help farmers and forest landowners financially, while incentivizing them to make their operations more sustainable. It is applauded by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, which has more than 190,000 members nationally.

“As Americans we have the ability to come up with climate solutions that can benefit our economy and our way of life,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said. “The United States has long been a leader in innovation. This legislation is an opportunity to put our knowledge and can-do spirit to work to promote business opportunities for the agriculture industry while promoting the protection of our environment.”

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said, “Make no mistake, this is a breakthrough, and it signals a broader move coming on climate in this country. America can and should lead the world to safety.”

Please contact U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey and ask them to support this bill.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township