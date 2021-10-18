Oct. 16 marked the anniversary of the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002, which led to the Iraq war.

Two points:

1. That war is over.

2. Saddam Hussein is dead.

Nonetheless, the authorization remains and can be used by presidents to initiate military action without further consultation with Congress.

Senate Joint Resolution 10, calling for the repeal of the outdated and dangerous 2002 authorization, was passed out of committee with bipartisan support and now awaits further action in the Senate.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s staff has indicated he does not support repeal but prefers to replace the authorization. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has indicated the same. An odd position, given the two points above.

U.S. Sen. Casey has co-sponsored Senate Joint Resolution 10. Ask him to urge a floor vote on the issue. Ask Sen. Toomey and Rep. Smucker what a replacement of it looks like, in light of the points above.

Anthony Crocamo

West Hempfield Township