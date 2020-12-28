I live on a snow emergency route, and the way the City of Lancaster removed the snow is once again a joke to the city residents.

I was ticketed for not moving my car for street cleaning on Dec. 21. Seriously? What are they cleaning — the dirty snow and ice? I was not the only one; most of my neighbors were ticketed as well.

Where are we supposed to park after a snowstorm, when the streets are still covered with snow and ice? I received an email when the snow emergency took place and when it was lifted, but I didn’t receive one to advise of street cleaning enforcement.

I contacted the city and, of course, I’m sure I won’t hear anything from them. I also contacted the Lancaster Parking Authority to dispute the ticket. I have lived in the city my entire life, and it’s pathetic every time we have a snowstorm. Seemingly, only once the city is completely gentrified will the policy on street cleaning after a snowstorm change.

Margarita Cruz

Lancaster