On a recent evening, after hearing of the horrendous shooting in Boulder, Colorado, I turned off the TV and looked out of my window to again discover that folks — apparently upset — had overturned and rolled into the street a recently planted curbside tub.

As I and another helper endeavored to upright the tub, a Lancaster Parking Authority driver stopped to offer assistance. Immediately, another driver who was closely tailing her — angry and upset — sounded his horn and gave us a “salute” as he accelerated into the opposing traffic lane to pass us.

I guess we should be grateful that these upset folks only took it out on us and a planted curbside tub. What has become of American civility?

James Mummert

Lancaster