I want to take this opportunity to praise the U.S. women’s soccer team for winning the World Cup. I must, however, say that the behavior of one of the team members, Megan Rapinoe, did not allow me to fully enjoy this experience. In three games I witnessed this team member disrespecting the national anthem. I believe this should be addressed no matter how good a team player she is.
I would suggest she visit the Normandy beach where our troops entered the World War II battle and visit the grave sites of all the Americans who died in that conflict. Such a visit could possibly reset her concerns and allow her to better handle her problem(s) with our nation.
I do, however, feel she should not be allowed to represent the USA until she properly addresses her behavior in this instance.
Albert C. Price, M.D.
Rapho Township