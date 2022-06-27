U.S. Sen. Bob Casey,

I know you’re a loving and caring person. I believe everyone is, at their core. However, your recent vote to allow mink farming to continue in the U.S. for the making of frivolous fur coats is anything but a loving and caring action.

Obviously, mink farms harm minks, who can feel pain and emotions just like Fluffy or Fido. But these antiquated institutions also potentially harm humans by capturing diseases on the fur of confined masses of minks. Fun fact: The only confirmed cases of animal-to-human COVID-19 cases were connected to mink farms.

Remember when fur was in fashion? I don’t, because I’m 31. That’s how long ago it was. Remember when fur was necessary? You don’t, because it never was. Ask any major clothing designer. They’ll just tell you to ship your dead mink skins to China, which is one of the few places that will use them.

Again, I believe you’re a good person at heart, Sen. Casey. There’s a lot easier and less stressful jobs than being a senator. I simply want you to know more about how your vote can promote and condone needless death and foster unnecessary dangers.

Please, take a stand for all of our country’s residents, human or otherwise.

— Joe Kirkenir, York