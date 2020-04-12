I don’t think I have ever been as upset by a letter as I was by “Wolf has got to go” in the April 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

Gov. Tom Wolf is doing an excellent job. I’m glad he is our governor. He’s trying to save lives.

The letter writer should live in France, where my daughter lives. They have to print out a form saying where they are going and why, and carry it with them if they go more than 500 feet from their property line.

I feel that if I saved one life by staying home it was worth it. We are all in this together. The life you save could be your parent or spouse or child. I’m following Wolf’s lead.

Vonnie Pisani

Manor Township