We’d like to correct an error in the Nov. 8 letter to the editor “Why we need ‘Medicare for All.’ ” As noted in your Nov. 1 article “UPMC inks deal on China hospitals,” the hospital in China will be built and entirely financed by Wanda Group. As co-operator of the hospital, UPMC will receive annual management fees. These funds will be brought back to the UPMC network for all the communities we serve and invested in our programs and services for area patients and members.
M. Brooks Turkel
Senior Vice President
UPMC Pinnacle
President, Lancaster Region