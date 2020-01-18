This is a call to patriots, veterans and nonveterans alike. With a scandal each week, it’s hard to stay abreast of the news of the deviant prevaricator in the White House. I present two recent instances.
President Donald Trump was ordered to pay $2 million in damages to settle a lawsuit brought by the New York state attorney general regarding the Trump family’s charitable foundation, which was found to have been illegally used for political activities. That state previously ordered the foundation to be dissolved, with Trump admitting wrongdoing.
In a more recent tale, Trump granted pardons to three American servicemen accused or convicted of war crimes, despite the fact that nine Navy SEALs testified against one of the disgraced soldiers. Not all of Trump’s questionable actions make headlines, so this is an update for those not paying attention.
If this does not sicken every American, heaven help us. And if it doesn’t, then traitors will have voted for Trump — twice.
John Devlin
Conestoga