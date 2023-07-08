Pet Pantry of Lancaster County has been working hard on the renovations for its satellite facility at 2120 Columbia Ave. — the former Spotlight Kennels.

The ground floor area will be dedicated to dogs. Custom-built kennels have been ordered and should arrive by fall. These will be used to temporarily house dogs after surgeries or while they await a foster home. Plus, there will be an isolation kennel to house dogs recovering from illness.

The animal care manager will have her office here to care for dogs and host meet-and-greets.

The first floor will have a trap-neuter-return clinic. The goal is to hold surgeries three days a week. Local veterinarians and veterinary technicians have shown interest in volunteering their time.

The top floor will be a small efficiency apartment. This can be used, free of charge, by veterinarians from outside the area who volunteer their time. Also, the veterinary students who intern with Pet Pantry can use the apartment for a small fee.

Outside, there will be a play area for dogs.

And space was made outside for more parking.

Thanks for everyone for their hard work and patience during this renovation. I, for one, can’t wait to see everything completed. Onward and upward. God bless.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township