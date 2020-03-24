The Alzheimer’s Association just released 2020 figures. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, which is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. Between 2000 and 2018, deaths from heart disease have decreased 7.8% while deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased 146%.

And the facts go on. Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the nation $305 billion in 2020.

On March 11, the House passed the Older Americans Act reauthorization, including the Younger Alzheimer’s Act. We appreciate Congressman Lloyd Smucker for his yes vote. This vote, as with his past votes, continues to support the cause of Alzheimer’s.

Now consider this just-released fact: More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for this physically limited part of America’s population at an estimated 18.6 billion hours of care valued at nearly $244 billion. The Lifespan Respite Care Reauthorization Act, just passed by the Senate, would address this issue by allowing full-time caregivers to take a temporary break from their responsibilities of caring for aging and disabled loved ones.

It’s especially important now, as caregivers have concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Alzheimer's Association website (alz.org/covid19) has COVID-19 tips for caregivers.

Please follow Smucker’s lead to eradicate this disease. You can find the facts and figures at alz.org/facts. If you are a caregiver and need help, call the ALZ 24-hour help line at 800-272-3900.

LuAnn and John Goldfus

Alzheimer’s Association Advocates

Elizabethtown