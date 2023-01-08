The situation on our southern border with Mexico is catastrophic. I have no idea how this could or should be resolved. But I know this is not an executive branch or judicial branch problem.

The 535 folks seated in our houses of Congress must address this issue. They flee their responsibility to develop laws and provide funding — seemingly indifferent to the suffering of those masses huddled at our shore, and delighting in finger-pointing and lollygagging.

They kick this can along the road, while successive administrations take essential action to deal with the crises of the day.

Any semblance of “immigration law” is tattered. Now is the time for courage from our elected representatives to help those who are helpless and to protect our border.

John Mroz

Strasburg