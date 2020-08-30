President Donald Trump’s TV political ads claiming Joe Biden is in favor of police defunding are blatant lies.

One ad depicts an elderly woman calling 911 because a stranger is breaking into her house. However, there is no one to take her call (due to the reduction of police funds). This president uses scare tactics to gain votes, which really isn’t surprising when reviewing his history.

Even Fox News reporter Chris Wallace told Trump in an interview that Biden doesn’t support police defunding. When Trump insisted Biden did support it, Wallace asked him to prove it. His aides that were present couldn’t find anything in their pages to support the president’s claim.

Trump’s reaction? He says he believes Wallace is “toward the Democrat side.”

Jim Metzler

Elizabethtown