As a result of the Big Lie and despite no evidence of voter fraud affecting 2020 election results, Republican state legislatures have engaged in a legislative frenzy that could effectively restrict voter participation.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey framed his opposition to voting rights bills proposed by congressional Democrats in this manner in a statement last month: “It is about Democrats’ longstanding efforts to usurp states’ rights in order to tip the scales of future elections in their favor.”

The 15th, 19th, 24th and 26th amendments to the U.S. Constitution declare that the right of citizens to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, sex, financial status or age (for those over 18). Each of these amendments concludes: “The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

Black people, women and young people voted overwhelmingly for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

I believe that the unspoken intent of Republican legislation in the states is to disproportionately reduce the participation of Democratic voters and those who generally support Democratic candidates.

For example, some Pennsylvania Republicans want to end “no-excuse” mail-in balloting, because Biden won an overwhelming percentage of mail-in ballots.

In this year’s Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Samuel Alito dismissed the importance of disparate impact in voting rights cases, while stressing the importance of state rights in protecting against fraud — even in the absence of any evidence of fraud.

I am saddened and angered by what I view as the intellectual dishonesty of today’s Republican Party in its pursuit of power.

Gregory Hand

Manheim Township