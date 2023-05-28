The “Baby Mary Anne” case has touched the hearts of many in Lancaster County. From the large funeral attendance to the continued public concern to the dogged investigators from the Lancaster Bureau of Police, this baby’s death stays on our minds.

We wonder what thoughts were present when the lifeless infant was placed in the dumpster. We wonder what the child experienced in her short time on Earth. We wonder, “How can we prevent this from happening again?”

Tara Brazzle has been granted a plea deal in Baby Mary Anne’s death, but the conviction should not be the end of the story; it should be the beginning of a new one.

This new story, however, is one about babies who are rescued through Pennsylvania’s Safe Haven law, also known as the Newborn Protection Act.

Under Safe Haven, infants up to 28 days old can be dropped off at a hospital or handed directly to a police officer or emergency services responder with no criminal liability. The baby will immediately be provided with medical care and eventually be placed in an adoptive home.

Safe Haven at hospitals was signed into law in 2002. Since then, the police and EMS options have been added — all to make it easier for an unready mother to ensure the safe care of her child.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, 51 Pennsylvania babies have been relinquished via this program.

These are the five hospital bassinets in Lancaster County:

— Lancaster General Hospital, 555 N. Duke St., Lancaster.

— Women & Babies Hospital, 690 Good Drive, Lancaster.

— Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, 2160 State Road, East Hempfield Township.

— WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, 169 Martin Ave., Ephrata.

— UPMC Lititz, 1500 Highlands Drive, Lititz.

Infants can be placed in the bassinet and the person dropping them off can walk away. It’s that simple.

Of course, it would be better for the person to provide some information to take some mystery out of the medical treatment. There is an online form that mothers can fill out at secretsafe.org, if they choose. Either way, options exist.

Let’s make Baby Mary Anne the last Lancaster County infant lost. Let’s get the word out that mothers have options. Let’s start a new story.

Chris McKim

Chief of Police, Ephrata Police Department

Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Project Safe Haven liaison