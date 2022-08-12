After Monday’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, one must seriously wonder if the masterminds of the plan thought it through.

In my view, the unprecedented action of entering a former president’s private residence — for reasons that have every appearance of being politically motivated and executed by weaponized federal agencies — has finally crystallized for many the idea that we are on the verge of losing a constitutional republic.

That it took place after every other witch hunt and investigation that Trump has been subjected to appears to have the incredible potential to backfire. The extent to which I believe this raid could demolish public confidence in federal institutions such as the FBI and Department of Justice can’t be underestimated.

In the long run, this recent episode of what I view as thuggery could prove to be one of the greatest regrets that the current administration could ever imagine, as it could galvanize Americans dedicated to ensuring that our next chief executive is competent and not from the Democratic Party.

Tom Mannon

Warwick Township