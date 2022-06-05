In response to the latest senseless massacre of innocents, the National Rifle Association made the vacuous statement about a “pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.” How quickly it seemingly managed to forget the church, synagogue, temple, movie theater, grocery store, music festival, nightclub, McDonald’s, subway, shopping mall, brewery, Walmart, newsroom and other sites covered in blood.

The all-too-powerful gun lobby had the unmitigated nerve to offer this statement: “Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime.”

What, no thoughts and prayers?

I am certain that the gun-toting owners of semi-automatic weapons can live without them. Sadly, the same cannot be said for the victims, past and future, of these weapons of mass destruction.

Jeffrey Allen

West Lampeter Township