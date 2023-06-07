As a nature lover and avid photographer, I frequently walked the trails of Lancaster County Central Park.

Please note the past tense. A year ago, I was rushed by a snarling dog, whose owners appeared minutes later to “assure” me that he was “friendly.”

And mine was not an isolated experience. Recently, I spoke to an acquaintance who used to run the trails. Very petite, and in her 80s, she was knocked down by a loose dog in Lancaster County Central Park. Again, the owners came rushing over, claiming the dog was “friendly.”

No one should have to deal with the threat of possible harm. I will not take my grandchildren there because of unleashed dogs, and I no longer walk those trails alone.

Dog owners who keep their pets leashed and who might have experienced the unwelcome approach of loose dogs would very likely welcome a leash law that is consistently enforced by rangers.

Such a regulation, long overdue, would ensure that our beautiful park is a safe place for all to enjoy.

Ann Ratcliffe

West Lampeter Township