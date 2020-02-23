We need not worry about China or Russia tampering with our elections. In my view, some members of our own Congress and other Democrats are guilty of trying to overturn the 2016 election and influence the 2020 election with their unjustified all-out hate campaign against President Donald Trump.
A wise citizen tweeted it clearly during the outrageously partisan impeachment trial. The tweet essentially stated, “Article 1 — we don’t like Trump; Article 2 — we don’t have anyone who can beat him.”
How sad that Trump’s opponents would stoop so low as to pay for the Steele dossier, wiretap Trump campaign officials and issue subpoenas that Trump’s legal team asserted to be legally invalid — all just to keep Trump from being elected in 2016 or off the ballot for the 2020 election.
It’s even more sad that Trump’s opponents care so little about the issues they are elected to handle: our crumbling infrastructure, health care costs, school safety, and the opioid crisis, to name just a few.
The millions of taxpayer dollars that were wasted on these un-American witch hunts certainly could have been better spent. These elected stewards of the public trust and of public funds have failed us miserably on both accounts.
Gail Hines
Manheim Township