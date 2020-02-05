Please don’t believe the lies. Universal, affordable, efficient and high-quality health care is achievable. And it’s not “socialism with long wait times.” The profiteers (health systems, insurers and Big Pharma) want you to believe these lies. Their lobbying through the American Hospital Association, American Health Insurance Plans, and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America is propagating lies.
France, Germany and Japan have capitalist economies with universal, affordable, efficient, high-quality health care. They have better health outcomes than the United States, with comparable wait times, minimal out-of-pocket costs and a full choice of providers. It’s not socialism. They regulate the insurance industry by requiring it to be not-for-profit. They regulate the health care industry by controlling unit costs of service. Their citizens live longer than Americans and have extremely high satisfaction with their systems. They continue to invest heavily in research. Service to the patient remains at the center of all health care. Their doctors have low malpractice rates and no education loans.
In America, the scaremongering mendacity of lobbyists manipulates us to vote against our interests. Remember, Medicare was once called socialism and now is arguably the best insurance in America. The same was said of the Veterans Affairs system, which remains extremely popular among veterans.
Oligarchic profiteers deceive us with “socialism” and “long wait times.” In addition to better outcomes, France, Germany and Japan provide insurance for all their citizens at a lower cost than the United States.
Imagine that, America.
Kathy Loss, BSN, RN Retired
Manheim Township