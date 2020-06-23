Back around 2004 in Lancaster, one could still receive an early morning TV broadcast from Germany. I watched a presentation by Goetz Werner, a pharmaceutical business owner in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, who promoted the idea of “income for everyone.” His argument was that every born child has value and, therefore, if wanted and loved could develop his or her own inspirations.

If we feel safe as adults and can follow our dreams, what a different worldview — not necessarily materialistically, but more peace-oriented, spiritually — would result from that.

“Live simply, so others can simply live.”

Then, in 2016, Switzerland had a referendum for guaranteed basic income on the ballot. About 23% of the voters supported it. That was a good beginning!

In a recent edition of LNP | LancasterOnline, the front-page headlines dealt with financial issues that affect everyone — rich and poor — struggling because of the shutdown in response to COVID-19. At that time, a powerful thought came to mind: The policy of a minimum income for everyone would be beneficial for the whole North American continent and make it “great” again. This would benefit the rest of the world, which is hopeful for the rescue of our abused Earth.

If the COVID-19 virus presented us with this warning, then it might, in my view, be worth this wake-up call. Supporting research for universal basic income exists, but our present mindset does not allow it to be taken seriously — much to our, and humanity’s, detriment.

M.N. Lane

Lancaster Township