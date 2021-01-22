Recent events have revealed simple truths. We’ve elected a leader, President Joe Biden, who cares about each of us, our country and laws.

Former President Donald Trump demonstrated, in my view, that he only cared about himself. And he lied to advance his own power.

Yet some people still deny the 2020 election results and strive to hold onto the past instead of embracing the future.

Trump shirked responsibility throughout his presidency; he made promises that were not delivered.

Biden has already released plans to help citizens with the pandemic and the economy.

Many are calling for unity, but also continue to lie, promote conspiracy theories and even excuse domestic terrorism.

Elected representatives demonstrating honor and integrity are vilified by some. We need to see each other as fellow citizens, not bitter enemies. Those not upholding the U.S. Constitution must be removed. “Unity” will not come until Trumpism is recognized for what it is: certain wealthy white men struggling to maintain power. This is not America, and we should not want it again.

Jan. 6 will go down in infamy as the day our country was betrayed by perpetrators and believers of the Big Lie. They must all be held accountable for their actions or it will happen again, as U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff warned during Trump’s first impeachment. If the Senate had been truthful and convicted Trump at that trial, I believe this insurrection could have been prevented.

If America is ever to be unified, we must all examine our own words and actions and take responsibility for those we elect.

Mary Ann Lefever

West Lampeter Township