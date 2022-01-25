Over the holidays, my father-in-law, a staunch Republican and Vietnam War veteran, said something that gave me pause. He said, unprompted, that he knew that his house on the Florida coast would be underwater someday soon.

Climate change, he understood, is not a political issue. It isn’t an issue of if, or even of when. He probably won’t see the worst effects in his lifetime, he said, but it would affect his children and his grandchildren.

His comments surprised and confused me. He’s a reasonable and pragmatic man. He’s also a lifelong conservative.

And yet, as The New York Times reported recently, none of the 50 Republican U.S. senators feel they are facing a planetary emergency. Where is the disconnect? Why are my father-in-law’s commonsense views not reflected in his party’s platform?

I have to believe that there are other reasonable Republicans in Lancaster County — readers of this newspaper. I have to believe that some of you, like my father-in-law, care about your children’s and grandchildren’s futures.

If so, I implore you to contact our Republican legislators at the local, state and federal levels and ask them to support action on climate change (specifically, the climate-related measures in the “Build Back Better” plan).

I suspect these legislators care more about what registered Republicans have to say than what a voter like me says. You have the power to talk some sense into them. Please do.

Because the future shouldn’t be something that divides us. It should unite us.

Erik Anderson

Lancaster