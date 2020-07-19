Republicans are down in the polls, so they resort to predictable fearmongering about high taxes, socialism and communism. It’s 1950 all over again! They seem not to have noticed that even China is a capitalistic dictatorship now.

But the fearmongering is necessary to turn voter attention away from our real problems: The pandemic that other advanced countries have brought under control continues to ravage our country. Unemployment is at unacceptable levels. Many people fear eviction. And at a time when people need health care more than ever and those out of work have lost employer-provided coverage, the GOP’s greatest desire is to remove health care from 23 million Americans. And never mind those who still don’t have any.

The Republican ideal is seemingly the old days — millions uninsured because they are too poor, and millions more because they have preexisting conditions. Then maybe the premiums could go back down for the well-to-do healthy. This thinking is so vile that it’s hard to wrap our minds around it.

At a time when we badly need national leadership, we have a president whose only thought is for himself: What will aid his reelection so he can continue to milk American taxpayers for his personal profit? He sees dividing the country as the way to govern.

After 9/11, the slogan “united we stand” was everywhere. Today we might think of its corollary: “divided we fall.” We need a president who cares about us, not just himself.

Louise Barnett

East Hempfield Township