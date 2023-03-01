It is surprising to me that Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson supports the current official U.S. position that we must supply arms to help Ukraine defend its freedom (“Biden’s visit to Kyiv proves Putin misjudged his courage,” Feb. 22 LNP | LancasterOnline). In reality, I believe that the United States and NATO are responsible for the conflict in the first place.

In 1990, the United States made firm verbal promises to then-Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not be expanded beyond the borders of East Germany after the reunification of Germany. A result of that commitment was the dismantling of the Soviet Union.

Alas, future U.S. administrations supported the expansion of NATO into former Soviet satellite countries and Turkey. NATO also tried to add Ukraine over the strong objections of Russia, which promised dire consequences. (Many Americans forget a similar crisis in 1961, when we reacted strongly to the Soviet Union’s attempts to put nuclear weapons in Cuba.)

Sober analyses of the Ukraine conflict and America’s strategic interests in the area by Noam Chomsky and John Mearsheimer have concluded that continuing the war would only result in wrecking Ukraine. They state that humanitarian considerations demand an immediate cease-fire and that Ukraine must be declared neutral. Then, real negotiations can begin.

Since the 1990s, Russia has not threatened Western Europe. In my view, NATO is a Cold War relic that no longer has any purpose. Western Europe depends on Russian oil and gas to fuel its economies, and now it suffers. By continuing the conflict, we may be causing unnecessary death, destruction and widespread suffering.

All propaganda aside, I believe that we must acknowledge our responsibility and insist that our government stop this war.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township