I must respond to the column by Marc Thiessen and Danielle Pletka published in the June 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“President Biden should put nation first and pardon Donald Trump”).

I found it to be a shoddy piece of hack writing by two people guilty of sloppy thinking and an emotional commitment to self-delusion.

Former President Trump is a man who has time and again shown an active contempt for our laws, institutions and traditions. He has taken advantage of everyone who has had the misfortune to do business with him. While in office, he demonstrated his lack of fitness to be president. Through his blithe carelessness with classified documents, he has not only placed our national security at risk but possibly condemned unknown human agents to a horrible fate.

Until now, Trump has not been brought to account for his actions. Now, however, there is evidence of violation of American law that must be dealt with by our legal system.

This is a difficult situation that must be dealt with squarely, as we are a nation of laws, as the founders intended. Semi-hysterical blather about the obstacles involved is no reason to advocate a cowardly action disguised in a tattered cloak of statesmanship.

A pardon would do nothing but allow the former president, if convicted, to get off the hook for his malfeasance. It would also enable him to smugly regard himself as being exempt from punishment. In any event, the possible effects of a possible conviction are nothing more than rank speculation by Thiessen and Pletka at this time.

Yes, we are faced with a difficult moment in our history. However, I refuse to believe we Americans have become so weak-kneed that we can’t meet this challenge, as prior generations have faced their own. For our sake and our children’s sake — as well as our commitment to the rule of law — the actions of our legal system must be followed to their end.

Stephen L. Patrick

Lititz