Our nation needs to follow Jesus’ teaching, “Do unto other as you would have them do unto you”* (Luke 6:31). Wouldn’t it be a better place if we all followed his word?
(*Apparently some believe exclusions apply: specifically, Democrats, women, blacks, Latinos, gays, transgender people, those who own fewer than three guns, non-National Rifle Association members, those who voted for that awful Hillary Clinton, non-Christians, liberals, communists, socialists, atheists, anarchists, antifa, the fake media, those who don’t revere every word of the smartest, greatest president our nation has ever seen, and finally those who recognize that these exclusions totally defeat Christ’s most powerful message.)
Mitch King
New Holland