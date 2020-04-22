The impact of the pandemic is wreaking differing levels of havoc in our community. Much has been written already, so I won’t rehash. However, the 18% unemployment rate here in Lancaster County is sobering. As a caring community (which I believe we are), what is our response?

Thankfully for my family, we’ve not experienced any financial disruption as a result of the pandemic (stock market declines aside). Our monthly income stream continues intact. Yes, we’re sheltering. Yes, we’re now home-school teachers. And yes, we’ve got that same cabin fever that we’re all experiencing. But, we’re healthy so far, and we are financially fine.

We received our stimulus payment last week. And our question is what do we do. Buy that wish list item? Plan for an upscale vacation? Save it? Our decision: We’ll give it away to individuals who are in an ocean of financial crisis or local organizations serving those in need.

We’re not alone! We’re far from trailblazers on this decision. Many others — whether compelled by their faith, compassionate hearts or both —are making the same decision.

A newlywed couple here in Lancaster has even set up a Facebook page to encourage the same at bit.ly/FBlanc.

Peter Greer, CEO of Lancaster-based Hope International, also shared about the opportunity on his blog, bit.ly/PGblog1.

Like the Extraordinary Give, this is a unique opportunity for us to step up and serve the underserved in our community. Unprecedented need calls for unprecedented generosity. Lancaster County, please join in.

Phil Smith

Manheim Township