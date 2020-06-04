The LNP | LancasterOnline June 2 editorial (“Lancaster demonstrators, righteously angry over George Floyd's killing, make the case for change”) failed to answer what that change is.

Just like every school district knows who the bad teachers are, every cop and police department knows who the bad cops are.

Now-fired Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd, had 18 complaints filed against him over his 19-year career, yet was still on the street.

Who protects the bad cops? The police unions protect them! Who protects the unions? The Democratic Party protects the unions.

So why is it that city residents of color keep electing Democrats, who protect unions that protect bad cops? I guess it’s because the news media continues to mislead them.

M.L. Hoffman

Akron