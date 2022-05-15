A failure of imagination aided the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. No one foresaw the consequences of pilot trainees who weren’t interested in learning about landing.

A failure of imagination aided the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Elected representatives didn’t foresee how questioning the results of an election — overseen and declared free of fraud by top officials in the Trump administration — would inflame protesters.

Now, Republicans are seemingly hellbent on declaring that human life begins at conception, which ironically requires the heavy hand of the government to interfere in medical decisions.

What might be the failure of imagination for this policy? I imagine that any woman, prior to purchasing a pack of cigarettes or a bottle of spirits, will be required by law to prove she’s not pregnant, possibly by showing a minus sign on a home pregnancy test to the sales clerk. How else to prove that she’s not providing these regulated substances to a minor?

I also foresee charges of involuntary or negligent manslaughter against any woman who suffers a miscarriage and can’t prove that she had quality prenatal care.

Other unintended consequences may be the shutting down of stem-cell research and in vitro fertilization. Women could again be relegated to second-class status in the workforce.

Finally, are Republicans prepared for the day when unwanted children, especially those conceived through incest or rape, enter society with chips on both shoulders?

It’s now apparent that the only rule of law still in force is the law of unintended consequences. I’m saddened whenever I imagine the future of our house divided.

David H. Burke

Drumore