Republicans, what did you just do?

Anyone who voted in the May primary election had the opportunity to vote on two proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania constitution.

The first question asked whether a majority of the state Legislature should be able to terminate a disaster declaration at any time, without the governor’s consent. The second question asked whether a disaster declaration should be limited to 21 days, with it only being continued with the consent of the Legislature.

Pennsylvania voters said yes to both questions. Now, we have to live with the reality of these votes.

All restaurants that set up outdoor dining areas in order to survive are now again subject to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board requirements. This essentially means that businesses that serve alcohol will now be required to pay for every outdoor seat on the premises.

Nice job, Republicans. Now you have just made it even harder for the struggling food and beverage industry to claw its way back from a 14-month-plus struggle to survive.

Good for you, voters. I hope that your Republican legislators are all so pleased with their victory. You should really tell them that they need to do a little better research and use their brains before they initiate poor judgment. We need to stick together, and taking down an industry that has suffered so much over this past year is pathetic.

Who elected you, Republicans? Who do you care about?

Anne Miller

Lancaster