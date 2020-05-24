Our country is facing a critical moment in its history. I have never imagined in my 70-plus years the possibility that a virus would be politicized. I’ve always believed in the concept of the social contract that unites us all as Americans. This pandemic is nature’s way of telling us to slow down and reevaluate all of our social relationships and the design of our institutions.

Think about the fact that this global emergency has us divided into a red or blue point of view on the virus. Why are we not coming together as a united America? The answer can only be found in each of us — no matter Republican, Democrat or independent. The problem is our nation has succumbed to a leadership style based on creating chaos and division to deflect from its inadequacy in dealing with the virus.

This virus has shaped our thinking and created a great divide. We have a president who thrives on divisiveness to distract from his inability to lead in complex times. His seeming mantras: It’s China’s fault. It’s the Obama administration’s fault. It’s the Democrats’ fault. The president complains about “fake news” that is out to get him. The problem is he’s the fake news, because he’s a fake leader.

Until we as people begin to understand the behavior of this leader and find a leader who is empathic and has a natural curiosity to deal with the complexities of life, our children’s and their children’s futures are at risk.

John M. Gould

New Holland