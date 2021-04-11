My response to the March 28 letter “We must reject return of Jim Crow”: I don’t know where you got your information, but the Democratic Party in the South was the one in control during the Jim Crow period.

Now, roughly 80 days into the Joe Biden presidency, I hope everyone is happy. I don’t see any Biden banners or flags on front lawns. In my view, this politician has been a liar and a plagiarist for the 47 years he's been in office.

I guess the Democratic voters wanted Biden so badly that they are glad to have higher gasoline prices and less security at the borders. Biden is also asking for one of the highest federal tax hikes since World War II.

The president wants to give the millions of immigrants who are here illegally a path to citizenship. I believe there are enough homeless people in the country who need help first — especially homeless veterans who sacrificed for this country.

In my view, Biden is also avoiding Congress by signing so many executive orders. I believe this is a sign of a dictatorship or socialism.

Yes, former President Donald Trump had his faults, but I believe this country was going in the right direction under him.

Ron Rinier

Strasburg Township