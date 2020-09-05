After both national conventions of our two major political parties, LNP | LancasterOnline devoted a major part of its Aug. 29 front page to what was, in my view, a blatantly slanted article headlined “Fear Campaign.” It was conveniently labeled “analysis” and written by Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace.

Pace’s comparison of two very dissimilar events amounts to a partisan opinion piece that should have been relegated to the more appropriate op-ed page. I believe her journalistic effort was riddled with falsehoods and that she turned her back on reality.

One party actually presented an uplifting, patriotic view of our history, and an optimistic plan to provide a bright future for us all post-COVID-19. It followed the other party’s continuing mission of spreading fear throughout the general public and further dividing us by its support of lawlessness, discord and dissent.

One party wasted its convention presenting a dark and depressing picture of our country. Poisoned by their disdain for the incumbent president, they built a platform focused on going to any length to defeat him, using the fear and division created along with the help of an increasingly corrupt media.

While they ignore and deny that Democratic America is on fire, their twisted and perverted policies seemingly promote anarchy, mayhem and destruction.

Common sense tells me that the rest of the country sees through this darkness and knows there is no future in their vision for us as a nation. I’m so ashamed and dismayed that our local news source would stoop to aiding and abetting this nonsense.

Woody Gingrich

Lancaster