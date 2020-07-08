Elizabethtown Area School District seemingly has no concern about raising taxes during the highest unemployment since the Great Depression. The new budget was passed last month with a 2.75% property tax increase, and the superintendent received a 3.9% increase in salary.

Six out of eight board members voted for the increase. (One member was not present.) This continued escalation is out of control, taking advantage of Pennsylvania’s inequitable structure of funding public education.

David Sweigart

Mount Joy Township