Please, please do not replace Page A3 with a full-page, color advertisement. There was yet another in the Nov. 18 paper. These should not be in with our news! Keep them separate, as you do other advertisements. I do not read them, and I’m sure most readers do not either. At least not the ones I have spoken with in my very large retirement building. I agree with other readers who have been sending in letters.
The Nov. 19 letter from Karl Peifer (“Misses weather data, TV columns”) is spot-on about the “TV Highlights” and answers to TV questions in the column below the listings — and about losing readership when you cut favorites.
Also, the political cartoons in black and white really lose something. I have been reading your paper since we moved to Lancaster in 1983.
I fear that LNP is heading down the road toward closure. I certainly hope not. I love having a newspaper in my hands!
Lee Surrena
West Lampeter Township