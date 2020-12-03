Donald Trump is a person who made his previous place in society by being loud, crass, insensitive, corrupt and totally self-centered. He brought those “skills” to the White House and caught the fancy of many among us for being “different,” a kind of difference the rest of us do not seek out or accept easily. In my view, the president has clearly demonstrated that he is physically, emotionally, psychologically, intellectually and morally incapable of doing anything honest and productive. He lies more in a week than many of us would do in many years. He has proven to be someone incapable of learning anything from those who are better informed, and he fires or insults those who demonstrate a deeper understanding of issues, projects and needs.

It is time for our 45th president to crawl back into his former world and disappear from the lives of those who are committed to saving our historic democracy and preserving our leadership in the world as we work to solve old problems and try not to create new ones. Let the soon-to-be-past president work on catching up on his debts by stealing money from investors who are willing to lose money on his crazy schemes. While doing that, he can struggle to avoid conviction for his alleged misdeeds.

Clearly Trump is a man who proved that he is ready to snatch disaster from the jaws of defeat by trying to spoil the possibilities of President-elect Joe Biden and our wonderful country. “Cheer” Trump as he leaves.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township