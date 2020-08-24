This is in response to the Aug. 11 letter “Trump betrays our troops.” The letter writer accuses our president of treason for doing nothing about the supposed bounties paid by Russia to kill American troops. Russia and the Taliban both deny any such arrangement.

In addition, John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, has denied that the president was even briefed on this issue.

The report in The New York Times that Trump knew and did nothing has few details and only anonymous sources.

In short, it seems to me this never happened. But some folks will believe anything, because “orange man bad.” I wonder where the letter writer was when the 2012 Benghazi attack happened under the watch of President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton?

Greg Nagley

Lancaster Township