My son and I experienced an unexpected and spontaneous expression of Lancaster civic spirit on Memorial Day weekend. We were enjoying a beautiful afternoon playing basketball in our driveway. One of us missed a shot (not an unusual occurrence) and the ball careened off the rim toward the street. I was not quick enough to stop the ball, and we could only stand and watch as a car approached.

The whole event seemed to play out in slow motion — the car gently continued forward, the ball hurriedly took its fateful, final bounce, and I raised my hands in dismay. It was a perfect shot — nothing but tread. No sooner had I retrieved the leather carcass than I noticed the driver and his companion stop and get out of the vehicle. Both were wearing protective masks.

“It’s not your fault,” I cried, feeling as deflated as the ball I cradled. The driver lifted his trunk lid, produced a brand-new basketball, and tossed it to me. He smiled, refused my protestations, and wished me a good holiday weekend. “Thank you!” I yelled back.

I do not know who my masked benefactor was. I write this letter to LNP | LancasterOnline to once again express my gratitude. Neighbor, you showed true Lancaster civic spirit during Memorial Day weekend.

Darryl Stephens

East Hempfield Township