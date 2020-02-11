The Jan. 4 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline had some interesting characters. What stood out to me were the five men on Page A3. Scanning the page, I came to the realization that these five men had something in common besides being male. At one time, they all were accused of doing something wrong for personal gain.
I see that two got punished for what they did (Jovar J. Jackson, Clifton K. Hunter), but it would seem that the other three (Craig Stedman, Dennis Reinaker, Floyd Landis) escaped pretty much unscathed and actually prospered, the past seemingly buried with their alleged misbehavior.
Kelly Ballentine was a district judge accused of fixing her tickets and was dragged up and down the judicial discipline boards until she was removed from office. Powerful men didn’t like her! So their will was done!
Kathleen Kane was the state attorney general who was asked to complete an investigation of corruption against some minority politicians but refused. Somehow Kane was ushered into uttering a falsehood during a court hearing. After several investigations the findings were handed to a judge who referred charges; she was indicted, convicted and put in jail. Powerful men didn’t like her!
It’s scary because truth and justice in this country are being “created” by those who control the narratives and the handles of justice. As I observe what is happening on the national level, it’s becoming very clear that no matter how clean you think you are, enough digging can bring you down.
Roger Culbreth Sr.
East Hempfield Township