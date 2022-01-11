After reading the incisive, rightfully castigating LNP | LancasterOnline editorial about the abhorrently slow processing of unemployment claims (“Still subpar,” Dec. 30), with some claimants waiting over three months for their initial payment, I juxtaposed that with the same day’s front-page article about unemployment declining to 3.6% (“Jobless rate here at pre-pandemic level”).

So, unemployment has finally lowered to pre-pandemic levels, but the erstwhile state unemployment office’s ability to process claims hasn’t improved! This comes even after implementing a supposedly more efficient online claims application, and upgraded computer system, after the pandemic was in full effect. Obviously, handling upgraded systems is not the unemployment office’s forte.

It appears that outside of God, the unemployment office is the hardest spirit (yes, spirit, because you can’t see, hear or effectuate a response, and barely find any tangible signs of their existence) to contact.

I tested calls to the office and was met with busy signals on the phone every time. Being generous here, let’s assume the office staff members are busy trying to figure out the upgraded system. It’s intolerable that unemployed citizens are helplessly without support that’s desperately needed. This even insults fervent bureaucrats.

If you describe a problem, offer a solution, and the solution is waiting for the busy signal to cease, waiting for a ticket to be addressed and waiting for a benefit check.

The state should hire some of the unemployed part-time, so as not to incur the cost of paying benefits. It could be a wash versus the benefit payouts, and they would be eagerly invested in overcoming the system snafus, enabling an expeditious processing claim cycle.

Don Rossi

Manheim Township