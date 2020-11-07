Fire Jerry Oleksiak, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, and hire me instead!

I’m depressed about a major problem with the state’s unemployment assistance. I lost my job on May 27 and applied for a claim. In the mail, one week later, I heard, “You qualify.”

I began claiming online June 7. I submit a claim every two weeks. I’ve received nothing! This would not be so bad if I could contact a live person at the state unemployment office or the Department of Labor and Industry to get answers.

I have emailed the state unemployment department, chatted online with a robot and tried calling different times of day — to no avail. All I know five months later is that there is still no determination.

I have even contacted monthly a local state senator who adds me to an email sent to the Department of Labor and Industry listing local people who are waiting for their money. No results from that, either.

This state agency badly needs help. I need a job. I want my money! I earned a Master of Business Administration, have experience managing people and I’m a great problem solver. Let me take the place of Oleksiak. I know I could get us out of this mess!

Losing hope,

Kim Kennedy Skinner

Leola