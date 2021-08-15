There is a yard sign near my home advertising Nordstrom jobs starting at $18 an hour. The nursing assistants and food/laundry staff who care for your elderly friends and relatives make much less and merit considerably more. The disparity is egregious. Which job is more important to society and more beneficial to our community?

Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for covering the ongoing undervaluation of direct-care employees at assisted-living facilities. That these workers are compensated at a far lower rate than their fast food and convenience store counterparts is despicable.

To the operators of these facilities: Shame on you for seemingly continuing to put profits over people, both in your care and with those you employ. Accolades from management ring hollow unless they are backed up by a substantial pay raise, especially in the midst of a health crisis. This is the only significant expression of true appreciation in the workplace.

To Congress: Shame on you for failing to adjust Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement rates on a yearly basis to account for increasing inflation and rising medical costs.

To the direct-care workers struggling to afford their own health care, even as they provide it to others every single day: Put your two weeks’ notice in now! Drastic action is needed to bring about meaningful change. This gives the facilities enough time to install the expensive temps necessary for resident care, and I believe they will very quickly reassess their priorities.

Take that higher-wage warehouse job until these greedy, misguided management companies decide to treat their employees with the genuine respect they deserve for the compassionate, invaluable work they do!

Lynn Malinak

Conoy Township