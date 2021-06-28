I’m guessing the writer of the June 15 letter “Questions existence of systemic racism” has not taken the time or made the effort to view Phil Vischer’s Race in America, parts 1 and 2, available through YouTube.

I’m also assuming that the writer has never met with a successful African American who may have shared the discrimination suffered on the road to their success and achievement.

I was in “white privilege” denial for many years. My late parents, whom I love dearly, were segregationists. I uttered all the questions Vischer mentions in the second part of his video. Thanks be to God, I have a much different perspective after listening to his videos and viewing the 2016 documentary “13th.”

While the statistics quoted by the letter writer may be correct, the logic applied to the election of a Black president suggests that the majority of white voters felt he was the right person for the job, both in 2008 and 2012.

Those of us who are white will never know the challenges our sisters and brothers of color experience in today’s society, or experienced many decades ago. Only when we acknowledge our prejudices and bigotries will we unite as one people in the human race. In your mercy, God, let it be.

I urge the letter writer, and all others who may hold the opinion she shares, to view Vischer’s videos, watch “13th” and, to quote the late Paul Harvey, hear “the rest of the story.”

Bud Hart

East Drumore Township