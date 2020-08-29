I was born and raised in a Democratic home, growing up in the 1950s and 1960s. In 1966, me and four other young men joined the Marine Corps. We all went to Vietnam, we all came home and we all have some symptoms of Agent Orange exposure. No complaints. Freedom has a price.

We were not called baby killers, but other soldiers returning to California were.

President Lyndon Johnson did what he thought was right, but it was President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger who got the prisoners of war home. No thanks to traitor Jane Fonda.

Two of my uncles fought in World War II. My aunt served in the Army. One of my uncles was a prisoner of war in a German camp for three or four months and never spoke about it afterward that I know of.

Now, two people who seemingly do not know the price it takes to be in the military service want to give it all away.

I cannot vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who agree with the right to murder babies through abortion. Listen to any news channel and then compare it to the 700 Club, which I believe has the truth.

President Donald Trump is outspoken, but he has a backbone — and he has my vote.

Roy M. Jones

Salisbury Township