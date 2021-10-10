Thanks to Alex Geli for his helpful article on critical race theory in the Oct. 3 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“A new critical divide”). In attempting to allay the fears of parents of school-age children, he has reported on a fair definition.

“CRT … is a legal study of the ways in which race has been created, defined and embedded into law over time,” Geli writes, citing Elspeth Wilson, a public law scholar and assistant government professor at Franklin & Marshall College. It is one way of clarifying some confusing issues in American history. (For example, why did enslaved people in the Southern states only count as 3/5 of a person in the U.S. Constitution? Or, why did the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, allow people to be enslaved as punishment for a crime, thus empowering the Black codes following the Civil War?)

I have been attending a free seminar that has been answering these and other questions about our racial history. It is sponsored by the law firm Gibbel, Kraybill & Hess, in partnership with Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Lancaster.

Dwight Yoder and the Rev. Edward M. Bailey have been leading a series of presentations on the history of slavery and racial discrimination in the United States. Basing their presentations on the Constitution, the Reconstruction amendments, “Jim Crow” legislation and the civil rights movement, they have provided attendees (on Zoom) with a framework to understand why we still have so much segregation and discrimination, even in such a welcoming community as Lancaster. All the public sessions are on the law firm’s website (gkh.com) and past seminars can be seen on YouTube at lanc.news/GKHvideos.

Rev. Lin Crowe

Penn Township