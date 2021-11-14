It appears that Republicans, independents, Democrats and members of other parties may have finally awoken as to what is going on in Washington, D.C., with President Joe Biden, his administration and its ilk.

If you have any doubt as to what I believe they are trying to do to this country, I suggest that you read one of the favorite authors of Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama. His name is Saul Alinsky, and his books say it all: “Rules for Radicals” and “Reveille for Radicals.”

Clinton did her college thesis on Alinsky’s writings and Obama mentions him in a number of his books. Hopefully, people will stay awake as to what is going on and not go back to sleep for the next election. I believe that the survival of our freedom depends on it.

“Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country,” said President John F. Kennedy at his inauguration on Jan. 20, 1961.

Tom Cusick

East Lampeter Township