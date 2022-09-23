Wake up, Pennsylvania!

The governor of Pennsylvania appoints the secretary of state, who oversees our elections and signs off on election results.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has indicated that he wants to require every registered voter in Pennsylvania to re-register. It is my view that Mastriano would use this and other means to direct Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes to the party of Donald Trump, regardless of the factual outcome of the election.

To me, this is all very similar to what happened in the post-Reconstruction South. (Wait, wasn’t that Mastriano in a Confederate uniform in a 2014 photo?) During that time, the white minority concocted all kinds of “rules” to ensure their victories.

Then there is the “God card.” This seems to be Mastriano’s argument: I believe in God. I pray to God. Because of my great faith (greater than yours!) God talks to me. God has told me to run. God cannot be wrong. Therefore I — Doug Mastriano — cannot be wrong.

Please wake up!

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy